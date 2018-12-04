Needle Coke Market Five Forces Analysis, Research and Competitive Landscape, 2013-2028

[Nov, 2018] The global Needle Coke market was valued at $XX million in 2017, and MAResearch analysts predict the global market size will reach $XX million by the end of 2028, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2028. This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Needle Coke from 2013-2018, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2018-2028 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Needle Coke market.

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

• Petroleum-based Needle Coke

• Coal-based Needle Coke

Leading players of Needle Coke including:

• ConocoPhillips

• C-Chem

• Seadrift Coke

• JXTG Holdings

• Sumitomo Corporation

• Mitsubishi Chemical

• Indian Oil Company

• Shanxi Hongte Coal Chemical

• Fangda Carbon

• Shanxi Jinzhou Group

• CNPC Jinzhou Petrochemical

• Shandong Yida New Material

• Sinosteel

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

• Graphite Electrode

• Special Carbon Material

• Others

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

• Direct Channel

• Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

• North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

• South America Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)

• Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 Needle Coke Market Overview

1.1 Needle Coke Definition

1.2 Global Needle Coke Market Size Status and Outlook (2013-2028)

1.3 Global Needle Coke Market Size Comparison by Region (2013-2028)

1.4 Global Needle Coke Market Size Comparison by Type (2013-2028)

1.5 Global Needle Coke Market Size Comparison by Application (2013-2028)

1.6 Global Needle Coke Market Size Comparison by Sales Channel (2013-2028)

Chapter 2 Needle Coke Market Segment Analysis by Player

2.1 Global Needle Coke Sales and Market Share by Player (2016-2018)

2.2 Global Needle Coke Revenue and Market Share by Player (2016-2018)

2.3 Global Needle Coke Average Price by Player (2016-2018)

2.4 Players Competition Situation & Trends

2.5 Conclusion of Segment by Player

Chapter 3 Needle Coke Market Segment Analysis by Type

3.1 Global Needle Coke Market by Type

3.1.1 Petroleum-based Needle Coke

Continued… .

