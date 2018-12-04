Nurse Call System Market Strategic Developments, Market Assessment and Forecast-2023

A Crystal Market Research Publish complete research assessment of Global Nurse Call System Market provides updated and current analysis of industry’s new promotions, critical trends, current market guides, challenges, and standardization Which anticipated to reflect a positive growth trend in forthcoming years as well.

The Nurse Call System Market was worth a significant in 2014 and is expected to garner lucrative market share by the end of 2023, while registering itself at a considerable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period. The most recent advances in nurse call systems empower streamlined, altered correspondence among patients, clinicians and guardians to upgrade understanding fulfillment and enhance nature of care. Nurse call systems can be characterized as electrically functioning equipment which empowers the patient to summon a nurse from a bedside station or a duty station.

The use of versatile handsets is enhancing call system adequacy by including continuous correspondence and information catch to screen both staff and patient action. IP-based health care communication solutions, which use session start convention (Taste) and voice over web convention (VoIP) innovations that use cell phones, are cases of new innovation that enable attendants to immediately speak with each other and their patients.

Azure Healthcare Limited,

Ascom Holding AG,

Honeywell International Inc,

Tyco SimplexGrinnell,

Vigil Health Solutions Inc,

Rauland-Borg Corporation,

Cornell Communications,

Critical Alert Systems LLC,

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc and Jeron Electronic Systems Inc.

By Technology:

Wireless Communication

Wired Communication

By Type of Equipment:

Nurse Call Intercoms

Basic Audio/ Visual Nurse Call Systems

Digital Nurse Call Systems

IP based Nurse Call Systems

Nurse Call Mobile Systems

By End User:

Hospitals

Assisted Living Centres

Nursing Homes

Clinics

Regional Area Covers are:

1. Europe: Italy, UK, Germany, France, Spain, Rest of Europe

2. Rest of the World: South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, United Arab Emirates

3. Asia-Pacific-: India, South Korea, Japan, China, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific

4. North America: Mexico, U.S, Canada,

End User Outlook and Trend Analysis

Hospitals and clinics held the majority of the market share in 2014. Increasing number of patients and rising urgency of medical care combined leads to nurse fatigue. Hence hospitals and medical care centres are progressively implementing nurse call systems. The assisted living facility is anticipated to be the fastest developing segment over the forecast period, owing to the rising number of senior care services and old age homes.

Part 1. Introduction

Part 2. Executive Summary

Part 3. Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

4. Market Analysis by Regions

4.1. North America [Canada and Mexico, United States]

4.2. Europe [Germany, France, UK, Russia, Italy and Rest of Europe]

4.3. Asia-Pacific [China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia-Pacific]

4.4. South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia and Rest of South America]

4.5. Middle East and Africa [Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa and Rest of MEA

5. Nurse Call System Market, By Technology

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Global Nurse Call System Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Technology (2014-2018)

5.2.1. Global Nurse Call System Sales and Sales Share by Technology (2014-2018)

5.2.2. Global Nurse Call System Revenue and Revenue Share by Technology (2014-2018)

5.3. Wired Communication Equipment

5.3.1. Global Wired Communication Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

5.4. Wireless Communication Equipment

5.4.1. Global Wireless Communication Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

6. Nurse Call System Market, By End User

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Global Nurse Call System Sales, Revenue and Market Share by End User (2014-2018)

6.2.1. Global Nurse Call System Sales and Sales Share by End User (2014-2018)

6.2.2. Global Nurse Call System Revenue and Revenue Share by End User (2014-2018)

6.3. Hospitals and Clinics

6.3.1. Global Hospitals and Clinics Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

6.4. Outpatient Departments (OPDs)

6.4.1. Global Outpatient Departments (OPDs) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

6.5. Assisted Living Centers

7. Nurse Call System Market, By Region

…….CONTINUED FOR TOC

