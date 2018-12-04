Online Tutoring Services Market Status, Future Forecast, Growth Rate and Opportunity 2018-2025

Aug, 2018] This report focuses on the global Online Tutoring Services Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Online Tutoring Services development in United States, Europe and China. Online Learning is a flexible instructional delivery system that encompasses any kind of learning that takes place via the Internet. Online learning gives educators an opportunity to reach students who may not be able to enroll in a traditional classroom course and supports students who need to work on their own schedule and at their own pace.

Online education has become a viable and exciting method for instructional delivery in the global business society that runs on a 24/7 schedule because it provides students with great flexibility. With the increased availability of the Internet and computer technology, students are able to access information anytime and anyplace that would normally be available only through a traditional classroom. Studies have shown that students learn just as effectively in an online classroom as they do in the traditional classroom. In 2017, the global Online Tutoring Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study:

• Ambow Education

• CDEL

• New Oriental Education and Technology

• TAL

• Vedantu

• iTutorGroup

• EF Education First

• Chegg

• Knewton

• Tokyo Academics

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into:

• Structured Tutoring

• On-Demand Tutoring

Market segment by Application, split into:

• Pre-primary School

• Primary School

• Middle School

• High School

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers:

• United States

• Europe

• China

• Japan

• Southeast Asia

• India

• Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

• To analyze global Online Tutoring Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

• To present the Online Tutoring Services development in United States, Europe and China.

• To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

• To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Online Tutoring Services are as follows:

• History Year: 2013-2017

• Base Year: 2017

• Estimated Year: 2018

• Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

