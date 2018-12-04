Plastic Compounding Market- Industry Size, Share, Growth Rate and Development Trends by 2018

[May, 2018] In this report, the global Plastic Compounding market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Plastic Compounding in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering:

• North America

• Europe

• China

• Japan

• Southeast Asia

• India

Global Plastic Compounding market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

• BASF

• SABIC

• The Dow Chemical Company

• LyondellBassell Industries

• DuPont

• Schulman

• RTP Company

• S&E Specialty Polymers, LLC

• Dyneon GmbH.

• Asahi Kasei Plastics

• Covestro (Bayer Material Science)

• Ferro Materials

• Washington Penn Plastics Company

• Eurostar Engineering Plastics

• Kuraray Plastics

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

• Polyethylene

• Polypropylene

• TPV

• TPO

• PVC

• Polystyrene

• PET

• PBT

• Polyamide

• Others

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including:

• Automotive

• Construction

• Electrical & Electronics

• Packaging

• Consumer Goods

• Industrial Machinery

• Medical Devices

• Others

Table of Contents:

Global Plastic Compounding Market Research Report 2018

1 Plastic Compounding Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Plastic Compounding

1.2 Plastic Compounding Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Plastic Compounding Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Plastic Compounding Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Polyethylene

1.2.4 Polypropylene

1.2.5 TPV

1.2.6 TPO

1.2.7 PVC

1.2.8 Polystyrene

2 Global Plastic Compounding Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Plastic Compounding Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.1 Global Plastic Compounding Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.2 Global Plastic Compounding Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.2 Global Plastic Compounding Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

Continued… .

