Plus Offices announces the unveiling of one of Gurgaon’s largest coworking space

Plus Offices announces the launch of one of Gurgaon’s largest customized workplace & co-working space Spread over an area of 55,000 Square feet in Sector 67

04 December 2018, Gurgaon – The concept of co-working is becoming very popular among small, medium and large enterprises all over the world. Coworking office spaces offer an economical option to businesses and individuals because of low investment cost and various other factors. Gurugram has observed an impressive growth in the co-working segment over the last 3 years. With the increase in the number of startups, software companies and other companies, there is also an increased demand for fully furnished offices in Gurugram.

Plus Offices, a fully funded venture by few angel investors today announced that it will be soon opening up one of Gurugram’s largest customized and coworking office space. Spread over an area of 55,000 Square feet, this fully-managed coworking space is located in Sector 67, Gurugram.

Plus Offices started their operations from Gurugram, India in January 2018 and have been expanding their business operations. The company started its first coworking location in Sector 44 and Managed Workplace and Business centre. The sector 44 centre hosts clients including Cars24, Mettl, Unicommerce etc.

Plus Offices is a rapidly growing venture which is helping growth bound ventures, SMBs and corporates to move into customized, managed and coworking workspaces.

According to Ravi Kikan, Chief Operating Officer of Plus Offices, “After a fantastic response to our Sector 44 facility, we are now expanding to Sector 67, Gurugram to a new massive 55,000 Sq feet facility.”

Further Ravi Kikan says, “This place would be ideal for startups, entrepreneurs, SMBs and enterprises who are looking at a productive workplace with a customized format. The current format can be easily customized from a 10-member team to a 1000+ growing enterprise. In fact, we have a mandate of growth for around 1.5 Lac Sq Ft area in Gurugram itself in the coming times.”

Most of the managed and coworking facilities focus only on infrastructure however very few are focused on building a productive environment and building service levels for customers keeping in mind the efficiency and productivity of the teams working in those facilities.

Ravi Kikan added, “Our focus is completely customer and productivity oriented. Growing enterprises, SMBs or a Corporate who are looking at customized and productive workspace should definitely talk to us. We can plan productive workplace seating right from a 10 member team to even a 2000+ strong growing enterprise. Our vision is to provide customized workplace solutions for across sectors and business formats around India. We have had a great start from Gurugram and now we would want to replicate the same to tier A and tier B cities in the coming times.”

Plus Offices has also started their Mentor Plus Program where they are trying to help growth bound enterprises to get on business acceleration by connecting them with regional and global mentors.

