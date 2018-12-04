Rail Track Components Market 2018 – 2022 : Size, Industry Share, Forecast And Growth Analysis Report

Global rail track components market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 9.87% during the period 2018-2022 as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe. Rail track components are also termed as a stable structure that ensures the railway safety by fixing fish bolt, railway fastening system, and railway fishplate. It gives the foundation of whole railway track systems such as railway sleeper and steel rail. These components provide a dependable surface for rail wheels.

The factors that are playing a major role in the growth of rail track components market are growing demand for rail logistics, rail transportation becoming an ideal choice for several manufacturers, and manufacturers & consumers preference for rail transportation. However, slow progress of railway projects in developing regions may restrain overall market growth in the years to come. Rail track components market is segmented based on product type and region.

Rail fishplates, rail sleepers, and rail fasteners are the product types that could be explored in rail track components in the forecast period. Rail sleepers are also termed as crossties, railroad ties, or railway ties. They play an important role to keep the correct distance of gauge. Rail fishplate is also termed as splice bar or joint bar. It is used at the ends of two rails to join them together.

Rail track components market is segmented geographically into Americas (North America, South America), Europe (Eastern Europe, Western Europe), Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, New Zealand, and Australia), Middle East (UAE, Saudi, and Qatar) and Africa (South Africa).

Globally, Asia Pacific may account for the substantial market share of rail track components and is estimated to lead the overall market in the years to come. The reason behind the overall market growth could be the presence of key manufacturers in this region and the number of consumers prefers rail transportation in comparison with road transportation. The developing countries like India and China are the major consumers of rail track components in this region. Europe and North America are also estimated to have a positive influence on future growth. North America is the second largest region with significant market share.

The key players of the rail track components market are Vossloh, AGICO GROUP, ROYAL INFRASTRU, Harmer Steel, Kimes Steel & Rail, and Heidelberg Cement. These players are concentrating on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amidst fierce competition.

Rail track components are an integral part of the rail infrastructure. Rail tracks enable the necessary movement of the rolling stock, and rail track components are indispensable in the entire ecosystem of the global rail network.

