Single-Cell Analysis Market Dynamics, Forecast, Analysis and Supply Demand 2017 – 2025

Global Single-Cell Analysis Market: Snapshot

The demand for singe-cell analysis is rising in the healthcare sector due to increasing incidence of chronic diseases across the globe. Increasing healthcare development in emerging economies including India, China, and Japan is also expected to drive the demand in the single-cell analysis market. Moreover, government in these economies are also making deliberate efforts to enhance health care sector by introducing new developed and advanced treatments for various diseases.

According to the report published by Transparency Market Research, the global single-cell analysis market is expected to rise at a healthy 15.4% CAGR during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025. By rising at this rate, the valuation of the market is expected to touch US$6.4 bn by the end of 2025. In 2016, the valuation of the market was US$2 bn.

Increasing Research in Single-Cell Analysis has Grown Demand for Consumables Products

The global single-cell analysis market is categorised on the basis of end-user, product type, and region. On the basis of product type, the global market is bifurcated into consumables and instruments. Out of these two, the consumables segment held dominant share in 2016 and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast tenure. This is due to growing research in the single-cell analysis, which increases the need for repeat orders for reagents and kits and has increased its revenue generation. Consumables segment is further segmented into micropipettes and micro plates, reagents and kits, and others. The instruments segment is further divided into sequences, cell counters, imaging systems, spectrophotometers, cytometers, PCR, and others.

Based on end-user, the global market is categorized into research labs, hospitals, diagnostic centres, biotechnology and biopharmaceuticals companies, and others. Of these, sequencers are expected to grow significantly due to increasing use of NGS technique that provides accuracy in analysing single cell. Sequencers are closely followed by PCR systems.

North America Dominates Market Due To Growing Incidence of Cancer

On regional front, the global single-cell analysis market is segmented into Europe, North America, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. Of these, North America led the market 2016 due to the presence of well-developed healthcare infrastructure, and increasing research funding. In 2017, the market valuation in this region was US$0.71 bn which is expected to reach US$2.1 bn by the end of 2025. The regional market is expected to rise at a healthy CAGR of 15% during the forecast tenure. Moreover, growing number of people suffering from cancer and infectious diseases and growing awareness among the people about the single-cell analysis are some other factors responsible for the growth of the market in this region. Europe held the second position after North America.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific is expected to rise at significant CAGR in the forthcoming years. This is due to growing incidence of cancer and infectious diseases and decreasing rates of treatment in the developing economies. In addition, significant growth in the field of genomics, rising preference for distribution agreements between regional and multinational players, and low technology costs has also grown the demand for single-cell analysis in Asia Pacific. Both Europe and Asia Pacific are expected to rise at a significant CAGR during the forecast tenure. The former is expected to expand at 16.4% CAGR and latter is anticipated to rise at excellent 17.7% CAGR. Asia Pacific market for single-cell analysis is expected to reach a valuation US$1.5 bn by the end of 2025. Increasing medical tourism is also expected to provide fillip to the market.

The vendor landscape presented in the report elaborates on some of the leading players operating in the market. Some of the leading players in the market are WaferGen Bio-systems, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Illumina, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Eppendorf AG, NuGEN Technologies, Inc., QIAGEN N.V., Fluidigm Corporation, and Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.