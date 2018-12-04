Technology To Reduce Recruitment Time

Facilities support activities companies are continuously using more technology to adequately recruit and supervise candidates. Characteristics such as integration with email platforms, passive activity tracking and maintaining candidate databases are served. This leads to reduction in recruitment time, improvement in placement quality and strengthening of relationship with clients. For staffing industry, recruitment analytics software also provides intelligent business solutions. For example, Applicant Tracking System (ATS) is being used by 64% firms of North America and about 60% firms use a customer relationship management (CRM) system for business development.

The facilities support services industry comprises establishments primarily engaged in providing operating staff to perform a combination of support services within a client’s facilities.

THE BUSINESS RESEARCH COMPANY VALUED THE FACILTIES SUPPORT SERVICES MARKET AT $136 BILLION IN 2017

Order the report at:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/facilities-support-services-global-market-report-2018

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultant, Oliver Guirdham, the proliferation of data and the sophistication of analytical tools has enabled service companies to add to their offering. Descriptive and predictive analytics have become critical for many service companies as they generate actionable data insights. Human services agencies are using descriptive analytics for simple reporting or to detect non-compliance after transactions were completed. Predictive analytics can increase understanding of the relative effectiveness of different programs so that resources can be smartly targeted for better results.

Download a sample of the report at:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=462&type=smp

North America was the largest region in the facilities support services market in 2017, accounting for more than one-third of the global market. The USA was the largest country accounting for over 25% of the global

facilities support services market.

The top companies in the market are Sodexo, Compass Group, ISS A/S, CBRE Group, and Aramark.

Facilities Support Services Global Market Report 2018 is a detailed report giving a unique insight into this market. The report is priced at $4000 for an individual user. To use across your office, the price is $6000 and $8000 if you wish to use across a multinational company.

About The Business Research Company.

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence company, which excels in company, market and consumer research. It has research professionals at its offices in the UK, India and the US as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, chemicals

and technology.

Contact Information.

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info