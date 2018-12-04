The ecologic fountain with a re-circulating water pump

Western US, 4 December 2018, Water Education- Nowadays, water preservation is a very acute problem in Western US, one key factor of water dissipation are the big and irrational fountains that waste water storage by evaporation, leaks or spill. If the global problem of water supply concerns you, Water Education is here to help you by proposing offers for fountains that recycle the water using a special pump.

The site overwhelms with an excellent ecologic vibe by welcoming with a comprehensive YouTube video about western water resources from a variety of different angles. Later on, the video gives a very nice perspective on the massiveness of the project by mentioning its sponsors. The rest of the site is equally informative, providing statistics and definite knowledge about the specific impact of fountains to the water supply draining. Such articles are signed by valuable organizations, like The Bureau of Land Management, USGS and The Bureau of Reclamation. Below that, the site offers links to specific online markets that have a dense variety of garden and wall fountains that recycle water using special pumps. There are fountains from below 500$ to 5000$+, so that every single customer could find his “weapon” of choice, that will satisfy his needs and financial limits, but most important, will make sure that every single drop of valuable liquid is saved and reused. The water conserving concept is becoming more and more popular, so if you want to adhere to such a movement, you should definitely check out the links mentioned by Water Education on their site. Every single fountain is made in America, and uses a re-circulating water pump. Also, if you want to check out important topics in water and conservation, you can scroll down, where you will find 3 different articles, that provide such information. In addition to all that, at the bottom of the web page, you will find hot links to garden attributes, such as garden statues, planters and containers, pedestals, benches, outdoor accent, etc.

With Water Education, you acquire not only the knowledge about water recycling and reusing, but you are also given the specific methods of use, if you are in search of a garden or wall fountain.

Contact:

Company: Water Education

Address: 1401 21st Street, Sacramento

Phone: 916-444-6240

Website: www.water-ed.org