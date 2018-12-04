Vietnam Immigration Service Lists the Benefits of Applying for Visa on Arrival Online

Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam (webnewswire) December 3, 2018 – Vietnam Immigration Service, a leading travel agency in Vietnam has been providing exceptional visa services to passengers for over a decade. They have served a lot of passengers all over the world from all nationalities to get a visa to Vietnam of all kinds including visa on arrival, e-visa, visa extension, work permit, border run, and more.

When asked about their service, “Visa on Arrival is designed for travelers living in countries without Vietnam’s embassy or living far from the location of the embassy or consulate. Vietnam visaon arrival is easy to apply, cheap, time-saving, and available for all countries,” replied the spokesperson of Vietnam Immigration Service.

The fee for a visa on arrival is low compared to other Vietnam visa fee that is applied through the embassy or consulate of Vietnam. With Vietnam Immigration Service, the fee for 1-month single entry tourist visa is only $31.

The spokesperson also added, “For the visa on arrival procedure, you don’t have to contact the embassy or consulate of Vietnam. Just apply online to receiving visa approval letter via email then print to show for boarding and picking up visa on arrival.”

For Vietnam visas that you get directly from the embassy, it is impossible to change the entry and exit dates. But, when you opt for visa on arrival, you can amend the entry and exit date with visa on arrival easily.

The spokesperson also continued, “Consular section for a visa just opens a few hours in a few days in a week for visa applicants. However, you can apply for a visa on arrival at any time, day or night, even you can apply during public holidays. Our website service is available 24/7 and is systematically automated. “Visa on Arrival Office” at the airport also opens 24/7.”

Vietnam Immigration Service, a well-recognized travel agency in Vietnam helps you to apply for all procedures with the Vietnam Immigration Department and will be sent you the Visa approval letter by email after one or two working days. No documents are required to apply with them, and you will get a cheap visa Vietnam on arrival easily. They also offer a rush online Vietnam visa service to assist you in case of an emergency and need a visa within one to two hours.

About Vietnam Immigration Service:

Vietnam Immigration Service, a leading travel agency in Vietnam has been assisting passengers with specialized visa services for over ten years. Visit https://www.vietnamimmigration.com/ for more information.

Contact Details

Contact Name: Minh Lieu

Address:

64 Nguyen Dinh Chieu Street,

District 1, Ho Chi Minh,

Vietnam – 700000

Phone Number: (+84)938878624

###