We are supplying oversea Lead in quality of Broadhead, Quality Management for Customer Satisfaction

Rexpid is established in 1987, Blade Sync Technology, Rexpid III has a unique Blade Sync Technology that links three blades so they open simultaneously on impact. Through fresh innovations, highly advanced automated production lines, and strategic worldwide cooperation, Rexpid has become a world class manufacturer of outdoor sports. Striving for perfection has emphasized quality and engineering advancement over short term sales numbers has ensured the continued growth of Rexpid. In a world where only the competitive survive, Rexpid will continue to stand tall with quality and growth for years to come. We want to be your long term partner to reach new heights.

Company Motto

Quality Management for Customer Satisfaction

Zero-defect production and highest quality services

Bold actions through innovation and experimentations

Nuri Broadhead

Specifications

• Weight : 100 + 125 grains

• Cutting diameter : 1?” on 100 grain 1¼” on 125 grain

• Blade Thickness : 0.039” on 100 grain 0.039” on 125 grain

• Stainless Steel

Looking For Nuri Broadhead Manufacturer? Rotary wing blades create a devasting wound channel with deeper penetration

 Uses a set of rotary wing blades

 A pair of rotary wing blades affixed to the broad head are

 Designed to help push the broad head over ribs and other small bones

 Making the wound deeper.

REXPID Ⅱ

Specifications

• Weight : 100 grains

• Cutting diameter : 1½˝

• Blade Thickness : 0.028˝

• Stainless Steel

Rexpid II has a unique Blade Sync Technology that links two blades so they open simultaneously on impact.

No Rubber Band Needed Blade Sync gearing system will keep blades collapsed as the arrow silently flies through the air, giving you the accuracy of your field points, combined with the deadly action of a large blade broad heads.

