Web Werks is now CMMi Level 5 certified

Web Werks, a prominent data center, cloud and managed services provider in India recently announced that it has also been assessed and appraised to CMMI Maturity Level 5, the highest maturity level of CMMI Institute.

CMMI level 5 rating is the highest recognition to an organization’s software quality management system. For this certification, an organization needs to have a defined set of standard processes and institutionalization throughout the organization which means that the service or product that a client receives from the organization is of top-notch quality.

A CMMi partner provides the CMMI certificate based on CMMI final Scampi appraisal. The appraisal was performed by KPMG India. Web Werks had to undergo an appraisal where an independent assessor with the internal team, carried out an assessment of the company’s capabilities. An appraisal of maturity level 5 indicates that Web Werks performance of the processes is well characterized, optimized.

As per CMMI institute: An appraisal at maturity level 5 indicates that the organization is performing at an “optimizing” level. At this level, an organization continually improves its processes based on a quantitative understanding of its business objectives and performance needs. The organization uses a quantitative approach to understand the variation inherent in the process and the causes of process outcomes.

“We feel very delightful to receive the CMMI level 5 rating, this accreditation is a result of our continued focus on quality and innovation to deliver optimum business,” said Nikhil Rathi, Director, Web Werks.

CMMI is a process improvement approach that provides organizations with the essential elements of effective processes that ultimately improve their performance and validates dedication to continuous improvement” said, Vijay Chauhan, HOD Quality Group, Web Werks.