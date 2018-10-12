Blood Pressure Monitors Market 2025: Consumption, Benefits, Sale Price Analysis and Capacity

12th October, 2018- Blood Pressure Monitors Market is an instrument that can be used at home and can be considered beneficial for those who are the regular patients of high blood pressure. According to the report by World health organization (WHO), raised blood pressure is estimated to cause 7.8 million deaths, which is about 12.8% of the total deaths in a year. It has explained that high blood pressure is the major risk factor for coronary heart disease and ischemic as well as hemorrhagic stroke. Other than this it is subjected to cause peripheral vascular disease, retinal hemorrhage, renal impairment and visual impairment. It is also seen that men have slightly higher prevalence of raised blood pressure than woman. People residing in Africa are seen with more significant blood pressure problems than North America and Europe.

Download FREE Sample Copy Of this Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/blood-pressure-monitor-market/request-sample

Top Key Manufacturers of Blood Pressure Monitors market are :-

Philips

Omron

Braun

ostic

Bosch + Sohn

Briggs Healthcare

Choicemmed

Other

Blood Pressure Monitors Market by Product Type:

Digital Blood Pressure Monitors

Mercury Blood Pressure Monitors

Aneroid Blood Pressure Monitors

Blood Pressure Monitors Market by Applications:

Hospital

Clinic

Other

Geographical Analysis of Blood Pressure Monitors Market:-

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

As in Africa more than 40% of both sexes are subject to high blood pressure whereas in America and Europe less than 35% are subject to the same problem. Main reason of this could be their dietary habits as most of their food is high in cholesterol and high in starch. Thus, it could be inference that the blood pressure monitor market is expected to witness high growth by 2022 owing to the increase in the number of patients chronic to this disease. Key drivers that are expected to drive the market are increase in awareness of major diseases resulted from high blood pressure, consciousness of people to maintain health fitness, increase in medical prescription by doctors to monitor blood pressure on regular basis and convenience, ease attributed with the use of portable blood pressure monitor.

The aforementioned drivers are expected to drive the market to more than CAGR of 12% by 2022. Other factors that drive the market are absence of physical activity, increasing stress levels, sedentary lifestyles of younger demographics, and rise in the aging population. Many scholars have also contributed that regular consumption of tobacco, alcohol and unhealthy diet can also cause the problem of high blood pressure. Thus, it has become crucially important for the consumers to own an automated personal device which could regular monitor high blood pressure. Factor such as awareness to people about rising occurrence of heart disease, diabetes, and obesity is also expected to boost the high blood pressure market in the forecasted period.

Major companies that manufacture high blood pressure monitors are Geratherm, ERKA, Medical ECONET, Lanaform, CA.MI Italian Medical Touch, Besco,BosoSohn Germany, digiO2, Hingmed, Honsun, ChoiceMMed, and Truly health care. These manufactures sell their device on various features such as one touch automatic inflation, 2-key user interface for easy operation, Low battery indicator, Large LCD display, Power saving system, Irregular heartbeat indication, hard disk to store measurements, and a universal cuff. The price of the blood pressure monitor varies with different set of features.

View Full Report with TOC @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/blood-pressure-monitor-market

Major Table Of Contents:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Analysis Blood Pressure Monitors Market Analysis By Regulatory Blood Pressure Monitors Market Analysis By Service Type Blood Pressure Monitors Market Analysis By Equipment Type Blood Pressure Monitors Market Analysis By Service Contract Blood Pressure Monitors Market Analysis By Service Provider Blood Pressure Monitors Market Analysis By End-User Blood Pressure Monitors Market Analysis By Geography Competitive Landscape Of The Blood Pressure Monitors Companies Company Profiles Of The Blood Pressure Monitors Industry

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Million Insights

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria,

Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India

tel: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com

Visit Our Blog: www.millioninsights.blogspot.com