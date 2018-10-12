Crane Market 2025: Feature Outlook, Demands and Growth Rate

12th October, 2018- Crane Market constitutes a major part of the global construction equipment industry. They can be categorized into marine cranes, mobile cranes and fixed cranes on the basis of their outreach, load-lifting capabilities and lift height. Global crane market is undergoing a change owing to growth of emerging economies and increase in demand for infrastructure industry. Cranes are used to transport different types of load at construction sites and have widespread applications in upcoming modern infrastructure projects. Global mobile crane market is expected to witness a steady growth over 7% in the next seven years on account of increasing government investments in construction projects.

Transformation of urban areas into smart cities is expected to drive growth in the crane market in the forecast period. Incorporating efficient systems such as traffic management system and smart grids will have a positive impact on the development leading to augmented demand for mobile cranes in the foreseeable future. Increasing investments in power plant construction is major factor that will trigger the growth of the global crane market.Fleet management ensures procurement of information related to fuel consumption and operations of cranes which enhance productivity of machines in the crane industry. Furthermore, fleet management services provided by crane vendors is also a propelling factor for increase in demand for cranes

Growing population has led to a rise in the demand for commercial, industrial and residential, buildings which in turn is expected to increase the adoption of construction equipment. Several types of cranes such as crawler cranes and truck cranes are used during construction and civil engineering activities. However, instability in the macroeconomic environment will have negative impact oncrane manufacturers, and is likely to affect their profit margins. Global crane market is highly fragmented and few vendors such as Liebherr and Kobelco leading the market owing to extensive product portfolio and improved after sales service. Other vendors in the market include Zoomlion, Konecranes, Tadano and Terex.

Market growth is expected to be driven by upcoming trends, such as the rise in equipment rental market in Americas and Europe in the forecast period owing to several vendors in these regions who offer services ranging from financing equipment to rentals. The rental business in this region is expected to witness a growth of over 8% over the next seven years. Global crane industry has its presence in EMEA, APAC and Americas with AAC dominating the market with the largest market share followed by EMEA and Americas. Key factors that contribute towards the growth in these regions is high demand for construction projects and industrial development attributed to large infrastructure projects with a market share of over 47% In APAC, cranes, lifting and handling equipment market has observed a market growth of over 5% in the past few years.

Major Table Of Contents:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Analysis Crane Market Analysis By Regulatory Crane Market Analysis By Service Type Crane Market Analysis By Equipment Type Crane Market Analysis By Service Contract Crane Market Analysis By Service Provider Crane Market Analysis By End-User Crane Market Analysis By Geography Competitive Landscape Of The Crane Companies Company Profiles Of The Crane Industry

