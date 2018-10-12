Global Online Shopping Industry Trends, Growth Prospects Till, 2025 : Radiant Insights, Inc

12-Oct-18 In 2017, the global Online Shopping market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.



This report focuses on the global Online Shopping status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Online Shopping development in United States, Europe and China.



The key players covered in this study





AMAZON

Alibaba

JD

eBay

Walmart

Target Corporation

IKEA

Best Buy

Newegg

Sears

Macy’s

Snapdeal

PaytmMall

JABONG

Myntra

Shopclues

Pepperfry

Flipkart



Market segment by Type, the product can be split into





Type I

Type II



Market segment by Application, split into





B2B

B2C

B2B2C

Others



Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers





United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:





To analyze global Online Shopping status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Online Shopping development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.



In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Online Shopping are as follows:





History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025



For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.



Table of Contents



1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Online Shopping Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Type I

1.4.3 Type II

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Online Shopping Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 B2B

1.5.3 B2C

1.5.4 B2B2C

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered



2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Online Shopping Market Size

2.2 Online Shopping Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Online Shopping Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Online Shopping Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities



3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Online Shopping Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Online Shopping Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Online Shopping Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Online Shopping Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Online Shopping Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Online Shopping Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Online Shopping Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Online Shopping Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Online Shopping Market Size by Application (2013-2018)



