GO GLAM WITH DR. SHARMILA NAYAK

The festive season just got underway so how about looking your prettiest as you live it up? Celebrity Dermatologist Dr. Sharmila Nayak hosted a session for Insta Glam look for the coming festive season.

The evening saw the presence of Tisca Chopra, Shama Sikander, Tasneem Sheikh, Mouly Ganguly, Shibani Kashyap, Roma Navani, Rizwan Sikander, James Milliron, Deepshikha Nagpal, Guunjan VM and Vikkas Manaktala.

Witnessing the evolving urge to look presentable, flawless and nearly perfect in this one tap away world, Dr. Sharmila Nayak is definitely a force to be reckoned with. Founder and Medical Director of “The Skin 1st Clinic”, Dr. Nayak believes that the best make up you could have is a healthy glowing skin.

Expert Dermatologist Dr. Sharmila Nayak who gives us an insight into what the available treatments are in the market along with some Insta Glam look for the coming festive season.

“I’m all about customized skincare rituals which deliver safe and natural results.” Every individual deserves to have a flawless complexion that they desire. We design your look and help you achieve your skin goals with our premium skin boosting and signature treatments to give you a red carpet look.

At ‘The Skin 1st Clinic’ you can drop in with an appointment and consult with Dr. Sharmila on a one to one basis. She makes sure that every client gets a personalised treatment with overall scientific guidelines & safe results which fit their requirement. She is very passionate about her work and believes that every face is beautiful & unique & should be preserved.