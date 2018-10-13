Software Composition Analysis Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2017-2026) _ by Component (Service, Solution), Deployment Component (Cloud, On-Premises), Organization Size (Small & Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises), Vertical (BFSI, Telecom & IT, Government & Defence, Retail & Ecommerce, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Automotive) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America)

Software Composition Analysis Market is expected to reach USD 268.6 Million by 2026 from USD 130 Million in 2016 at a CAGR of 8.4%.

Scope: Analysis of competitive developments: Joint ventures, Mergers & Acquisitions, Collaborations, Product launches & Developments, and Research and Development (R&D)

Detailed analysis of the Software Composition Analysis Market on basis of:

Component

Deployment Component

Organization Size

Vertical

Geography

The report offers Comprehensive analysis of factors that are instrumental in changing the market scenario, prospective opportunities, and market shares. Software Composition Analysis Market analysis and segmentation with respect to component, deployment mode, organization size, vertical, and geography.

Key dynamic factors to propel the market are growing risk levels on open-source codes, increasing adoption of Software Composition Analysis Market.

Solutions segment is expected to have maximum number of market share during forecast period.

Software Composition Analysis Market sure that the open-source codes, components, and software do not disturb the functioning of project and distress the user experience. These solutions guarantee the scrutiny of open-source contents at every step of SDLC. Major capabilities provided by the Software Composition Analysis Market are vulnerability detection, risk management, alerting and reporting, license management, policy management, and remediation.

The retail and e-commerce vertical is expected to raise at the highest CAGR

The retail vertical is expected to raise at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The retail industry is always on highest level in terms of saving, improving income margin, adopting the latest technologies, and using open-source codes. Retailers need to follow to various compliance mandates over regulatory standards such as PCI DSS and TR-39.

Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to develop at the peak CAGR during the forecast period

North America is probable to have the largest Software Composition Analysis Market scope in 2017, while APAC is projected to be the wildest rising region at the highest CAGR during the forecast period as APAC enterprises are organising software composition analysis solutions at a faster rate. Big enterprises and SMEs in APAC understand the import of Open Source Software (OSS) security, and are open toward adopting dedicated software composition analysis solutions to protect their open-source codes from cyber fears, and misuse for monetary gains of computer hackers.