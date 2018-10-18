Anti-Reflective Glass Coatings Market Research Demand and Competitive Analysis by 2025

Top players operating in the global anti-reflective glass coatings market include Tru Vue, Inc., DSM, PPG Industries, Honeywell International Inc., Saint Gobain, Falkberg, Schott AG, Guardian Glass, and Anthony International, notes Transparency Market Research (TMR). Leading players opt for a mix of strategies to retain their stronghold in the market. Several of these players are resorting to offering differentiated offering by introducing high-performance anti-reflective glass coatings optimized for specific industrial applications, in a move to garner a competitive edge over their rivals. They are also investing substantially on research and development activities aimed at developing advanced technologies and at affordable pricing for end users, to consolidate their shares over the forecast period, observes TMR.

In recent years, one of the chief strategies adopted by top players to gain a better foothold in the market has been making partnership deals with regional suppliers. Furthermore, a number of prominent companies are focusing on their consolidation of manufacturing facilities, in order to get a better foothold in the market.

The global anti-reflective coatings market is projected to rise at an impressive CAGR of 9.5% from 2017 to 2025 and is estimated to reach a valuation of 1,790.5 square meter by the end of the forecast timeline.

The major technologies employed for anti-reflective glass coatings are physical vapor deposition and chemical vapor deposition. Of the two, the physical vapor deposition method currently accounts for the leading share in the global market. The technology segment is expected to hold its sway over the forecast period, as well. The growth is fueled by the widespread demand for this technology, notably the superiorly of the underlying sputtering technology in anti-reflective coatings.

Regionally, Asia Pacific is projected to be the most attractive market and it will rise at the dominant CAGR over the assessment period. The regional market is estimated to reach 440.3 square meter by the end of 2025. The growth can be attributed to the vast strides being taken by electronics manufacturing industry in countries such as China and India, thereby accounting for the substantial demand.

Use in Projector Monitor Lenses Accounts for Prominent Demand For Anti-Reflective Glass Coatings

The growth of the anti-reflective glass coatings is driven primarily by their rising applications in a wide range of lighting solutions in end-use industries, notably in consumer electronics, construction, telecommunications, and eyewear. The widespread use of anti-reflective glass coating technology for making projector monitor lenses is a notable factor boosting the market. Several attractive features are propelling the demand for anti-reflective glass coatings in these applications, such as markedly high transmissions and low reflectivity leading to striking clear transparency of the glasses. Since the coatings allow for a remarkable display in high resolution, apart from high color fidelity, they find prominent applications in display glass materials in the building and construction industry. Increasing focus on including glasses for aesthetics in commercial buildings is a notable factor bolstering the application in making facades and shop windows. The striking durability of anti-reflective glass coatings as well as high optical qualities is a significant factor stoking the demand in automobile and solar panel manufacturing industries.

Advancements in Processing Technologies open up Lucrative Avenues

Strict regulations and norms for the use of raw materials used in making anti-reflective glass coatings is a crucial aspect impeding the demand for these coatings. Nevertheless, constant advancements in processing technologies and a continued focus of product innovations is what will drive the demand for these coating over the forecast period. Furthermore, substantial advances in material sciences and nanotechnology related to glass coatings in recent years augur well for the overall market. Furthermore, the development of anti-reflective coatings for specialized optical applications, such to be use in adverse environment will further boost its applications in the coming years.

The study presented here is based on a report by Transparency Market Research (TMR) titled “Anti-Reflective Glass Coatings Market (Technology – Physical Vapor Deposition and Chemical Vapor Deposition; Application – Large Area Glass Coatings (Picture Frames, Electronic Displays, Refrigerated Displays, Solar, and Automotive) and Small Batch-Coated Lenses) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025

