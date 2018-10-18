BluSignals Receives Rising Star and Great Experience Rewards from FinanceOnline!

BluSignals has recently received a Rising Star Award and a Great Experience Reward from FinanceOnline, a B2B platform which offers trusted and in-depth reviews for the financial industry. It was also recognized for Verified Quality by the review platform.

BluSignals scored highly in a number of categories, earning a score of 8.0 out of 10 and a user satisfaction score of 100%. It was also recognized as a top 500 professional software and is ranked #28 in the financial providers category, out of thousands of software competitors. The software was tested for it’s user friendly applications, ability to work with financial professionals and diverse scenarios that offer top results.

In evaluating BluSignals from FinanceOnline’s team of software experts examined and compared BluSignals among competitors and those who provided trade signals and leading indicators. Some of the recognized characteristics that BluSignals were noticed for included:

• 3 system proprietary indicators that offered a range of functionalities

• Ability to work with different formats of trading and investing

• Quicker decisions to moving in the market before the turn

• Recognition of buy and sell zones for exit and entry points

• Market trend analysis

• Ability to chart and integrate stock market tools

According to the FinancesOnline statement, this is a software system that is known for “precise entry and exit points” as well as “accurate pivot predictions” within the stock market. With the sensory predictions of the system, it continues to offer profit to those using the item for their trades and investments.

BluSignals is excited to have the new awards added to the company, specifically because of the satisfaction always provided to traders and investors for the product. The awards for Great User Experience and Rising Star are another confirmation of the value added to those using the BluSignals system.

Please visit financesonline.com to post your own review of BluSignals. Thanks for all the support and we look forward to hearing more about how our traders and investors continue to profit by using our system!