Global Greenhouse Film Market worth US $ 6,900 million by 2025 | TMR

Greenhouse film is used to cover the frame or inflated structure of a greenhouse in which crops are cultivated. Greenhouse film provides the greenhouse with suitable farming conditions and protects the crops from adverse environmental conditions such as strong wind, heavy rain, and snow; fluctuating temperatures; and diseases and pests. It retains the heat from solar radiation and helps the crops to grow. It creates an appropriate farming condition in the greenhouse which boosts the yield of crops. Thickness of the film is selected based on the climate of the area where crops are to be grown.

Fragmented greenhouse film industry is heading toward consolidation through mergers & acquisitions

Berry Global Group signed a purchase agreement to acquire all outstanding shares of Clopay Plastic Products Company, Inc. for approximately US$ 475 Mn in 2017. POLIFILM took over Folag Vietnam in 2016. POLIFILM also acquired WMS-Folien GmbH, a Germany-based manufacturer of packaging films, in the same year. A merger of equals signed between the Dow Chemical Company and DuPont in 2017 is considered a milestone in the chemical industry. These mergers and acquisitions are expected to consolidate the fragmented greenhouse film market. Plastika Kritis S.A. invested US$ 13.2 Mn in creating a new production unit with seven-layer technology that began operations in 2015.

LDPE resin-based greenhouse films with thickness of more than 150 microns are anticipated to be the dominating segment during the forecast period

The global greenhouse films market can be segmented based on resin type, thickness, and applications. Resins such as polyethylene, ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA) or ethylene butyl acrylate (EBA), polyvinyl chloride, polycarbonate, etc. are used to produce greenhouse films. Low-density polyethylene (LDPE), linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE), and high-density polyethylene (HDPE) are the different types of polyethylene used for greenhouse films. In terms of thickness, the greenhouse film market can be classified into greenhouse films <100 microns, 101 microns – 150 microns, and >150 microns. Greenhouse films with thickness more than 150 microns are primarily used by farmers. Based on application, the global greenhouse film market can be divided into vegetables, flowers & ornamental, and fruits. Vegetables and flowers and ornamental plants are mainly cultivated in greenhouse. They accounted for a major share of the greenhouse film market in 2016.

Fragmented greenhouse film market with few top players accounting for less than 40% of its share

The global greenhouse film market was highly fragmented with the leading companies accounting for less than 40% of its share in 2016. Key companies operating in the global greenhouse film market include Berry Global Group, Inc., BASF SE, RPC BPI Group, Barbier Group, RKW Hyplast NV, and Plastika Kritis S.A.