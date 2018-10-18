Nexus Celebrates 12 Years of Excellence In Insurance and Financial Advising

NEXUS Insurance Brokers LLC

Fourth Floor, Office No. 402

Emaar Square

Dubai.

U.A.E

Telephone: +971 4 323 1111

Email: hotline@nexusadvice.com

Nexus Insurance Brokers recently celebrated 12 years of excellence in the insurance industry. As the largest winning insurance broker in the Dubai region, Nexus investment products offer individual and corporate clients to meet financial solutions. The last decade has seen Nexus win many awards for their commitment to creating strong and structured financial plans. With experts on their team, their goal is to design compelling life insurance solutions for their clients.

Nexus is a recognized insurance company based in the UAE but with a global reach. They offer a wide range of life insurance plans, savings, general insurance, employee benefits and an array of different classes of commercial insurance.

Mahmoud Nodjoumi the Chairman of Nexus states, “We are proud to be celebrating over a decade of excellence in the insurance industry. No one can predict the future, which is why it is important to be prepared. We offer individuals and corporations financial plans and apt advice to invest and protect their wealth”.

They have a team of insurance specialists that will focus complete attention on their client’s needs. The strength of Nexus lies in the alliances they have created, ensuring there is a strong partnership built on trust. The priority is to provide complete customer satisfaction and build long-term client relationships. With an extensive insurance partner network, clients have the option of choosing and customizing every facet of their insurance plans.

Mahmoud Nodjoumi further stated that, “No one plans a moment in their life when they might need insurance, but most people require it at some point, particularly health insurance. Health insurance is critical to treating illnesses and maintaining your health. As expert insurance advisors, we want you to have the best options of choosing healthcare for you and your family”.

About Us

NEXUS Insurance Brokers are the biggest financial advisors in the GCC region offering insurance, savings and investment products to individual and corporate clients from domestic and international product providers. We are an independent organisation and qualified professionals who have the expertise and experience to carefully select solutions and meet the needs of our clients from financial services and insurance companies in the world. The company was established in 2006 but has been in the region since 1989 as an arm of Zurich International Life. For more information visit our website on https://www.nexusadvice.com