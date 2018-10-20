Global Chlorobenzene Market is estimated to reach $2,942 million by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2016 to 2024. Chlorobenzene is also known as benzene or phenyl chloride. Chlorobenzene properties are that it is highly flammable, colorless, aromatic in nature, and is used as solvents in several industrial applications.
Read – https://www.marketresearchoutlet.com/report/chlorobenzene-market/request-sample
It is formed by the chlorination of benzene in the manifestation of acids and catalyst. The demand for chlorobenzene market has augmented with its increasing applications in the chemical industries, driving the market globally. These are usually used in the production of various pesticides, insecticides, and other chemicals. Similarly, they are also used as deodorizers, degreasers, herbicides, and fumigants. The global chlorobenzene market is estimated to observe a moderate growth in the forecast timeframe and is expected to continue so on in the near future.
The primary factor that drives the global chlorobenzene market is upsurge in demand for these chemicals in chemical industry for manufacturing other compounds and chemicals. Besides, high usage of deodorants in the personal care industry have also fuelled the market growth. However, environmental glitches related with the use of this products such as pesticides and herbicides, and presence of safer substitutes may restrict the market from growing. Moreover, high volatility of the compound for its usage as an intermediate in several other reactions to create new compounds is expected to open up new growth opportunities over the years to come.
Type, application, and geography are the major segments considered in the global chlorobenzene market. Type segment is further classified as monochlorobenzene, paradichlorobenzene, orthedichlorobenzene, and other types. Whereas by application, the segment is further categorized into nitrochlorobenzene, solvents, polyphenylene sulfide resin, polysulfone polymers, room deodorants, moth control, and other applications. By geography, the global chlorobenzene market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW).
Read – https://www.marketresearchoutlet.com/report/chlorobenzene-market/toc
Based on geography, global chlorobenzene market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe segment consist of UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, and Rest of Asia- Pacific, while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.
The key players profiled in the market are Beckmann-Kenko GmbH, Fluorochem Ltd., Chemada, Gl Sciences Inc., Alfa Chemistry, Hindustan Organics Chemicals Limited, Hbcchem, Inc., Meryer (Shanghai) Chemical Technology Co. Ltd., Cambridge Isotope Laboratories, Inc., and Wako Pure Chemical Industries, Ltd., among others.
The key takeaways from the report
The report will provide detailed analysis of Chlorobenzene Market with respect to major segments such as type, and application
The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2015 – 2024 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2016 and 2024
Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities will be provided in the report
An exhaustive regional analysis of Chlorobenzene Market has been included in the report
Profile of the key players in the Chlorobenzene Market will be provided, which include key financials, product & services, new developments and business strategies
Read – https://www.marketresearchoutlet.com/report/chlorobenzene-market/request-customization
Scope of Global Chlorobenzene Market
Type Segments
Monochlorobenzene
Paradichlorobenzene
Orthodichlorobenzene
Other Types
Application Segments
Nitrochlorobenzene
Solvents
Polyphenylene Sulfide Resin
Polysulfone Polymers
Room Deodorants
Moth Control
Other Applications
Geographical Segments
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
India
China
Japan
Rest of Asia-Pacific
RoW
South America
Middle East
Africa
Contact Us
Mr. Jack
Market Research Outlet
Tel: +91-848-487-8760
Email: sales@marketresearchoutlet.com
Email: help@marketresearchoutlet.com
Website: https://www.marketresearchoutlet.com