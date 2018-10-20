Global Advanced Combat Helmet Market is expected to reach $3.0 Billion by 2024 from $1.6 Billion in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2016 to 2024. By geography, Asia Pacific and North America are expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% and 7.6%, respectively, during the forecast period. Natick Contracting Division has developed a new Advanced Combat Helmet (ACH), along with the support of US Army Soldier Systems Center. This new advanced helmet consists of communication devices, impact protection, night vision devices, nuclear, biological & chemical defence equipment and other items and provides various other protection to the soldiers. It also consists of enhanced 4-point retention and pad suspension system and are much lighter in weight as compared to the previous PASGT infantry helmet. They can the adjusted accordingly for suitable fit and stability. The ACH weighs around 3 lbs for the medium size, 3.25 lbs for large size and slightly more than 3.6 lbs for the extra-large. These helmets are capable of providing the desired protection to soldiers at any situation and at diverse range of operational environments and injury threats.

The factors propelling the growth of the advanced combat helmet market are technological advancements, increasing security threats in homeland & in cross borders and growing safety concerns of security personals. Though, malfunctioning of certain technologies and high cost of these helmets may hamper the adoption rate. Furthermore, emerging economies might provide several opportunities in the forecast years.

The market is segmented based on the application and geography. By application is further segmented into military & defence and law enforcement.

By geography the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of the world (RoW). The U.S., Mexico and Canada are covered under North America wherein Europe covers U.K, Germany, Russia and others. Asia-Pacific covers China, India, Australia and others. Rest of the World (RoW) covers South America, Middle East and Africa.

The key market players comprise Honeywell International Inc., DuPont, Morgan Advanced Material PLC, Survitec Group, BAE Systems, Ceradyne Inc., Point Blank Enterprises Inc., ArmorSource LLC, MKU Limited, and Eagle Industries.

