Microsoft-Certified Solutions Associate Course introduced by Jetking

Jetking Infotrain has introduced the Microsoft Certified Solutions Associate (MCSA) course with a core focus on information technology for the students who intend to pursue a career in Networking Business.

Jetking Infotrain Limited is a computer hardware and networking training institute, which trains technical and non-technical students across 100 Jetking centres in India. It provides training in courses like JCHNE+, MNA+, CCNA and Network Security, Ethical Hacking, etc.

The Curriculum for MCSA is planned in the way that will give students an outlook of the field and will also teach them to go the extra mile to deliver and be the best what they are doing.

The course of MCSA is divided into 3 parts comprising (CBT) Computer-based techniques (digitization) ensuring a better understanding of theoretical as well as practical sessions, Yoga, E-learning, Smartech, quiz, personality development, field visit. Students can also avail hostel facilities and 100 % job assurance.

Siddharth Bharwani, Vice-President of Jetking Infotrain says, “The course will be taught using patented smart lab plus methodology, and it’s our own unique training methodology that allows students to take an innovative approach to their studies. The students will be assessed by the use of a modern assessment system to assess and certify our students which includes technical (online), practical and viva. The course will help you become either server administrator or system administrator”.