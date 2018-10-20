Waterproofing Chemicals Market Report 2018 – Liquipel LLC, Archroma Management LLC, H.B. Fuller

Waterproofing is a technique to prevent the properties or products from water to offer chemical & corrosion barrier. Waterproofing chemicals are a combination of different chemical materials used to help resistance against leakage and improve durability of the final products. These chemicals are useful as admixtures and additives with various materials such as cement, paints, plastics, colors, detergents, inks, and mortar. Mainly used waterproofing chemicals are polysulfide sealants, polyethylene, polyurethanes, acrylic polymer, and elastomeric coatings. Waterproofing chemicals have usage in several technologies such as coatings, integral systems, performed membranes, and others. The main product types comprise bitumen, TPO, EPDM, PVC, and elastomers.

Increasing demand in developing nations, cost efficiency of waterproofing chemicals, growing economics & quality of construction are the factors driving the growth of the global waterproofing chemicals market. Though, slow development of construction industry in Europe may hinder the growth of the market. Further, high need for water management activities in regions such as Asia-Pacific, and growing construction industry in emerging regions might provide with several growth opportunities in the forecasted years.

The global waterproofing chemicals market is segmented on the product, technology, application, and geography. The waterproofing chemicals market by product is segmented as elastomers, bitumen, EPDM, TPO, and PVC. Technology segment includes coatings & LAMs, integral systems, and preformed membranes. Further, the market by application is segmented into floors & basements, roofing & walls, tunnel liners, waste & water management, and other applications.

Based on geography, global waterproofing chemicals market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World (RoW) North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe segment consist of UK, Russia, Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The key market players include RPM International Inc., Liquipel LLC, Archroma Management LLC, H.B. Fuller, Pidilite Industries Ltd., Sibelco AG, Akzo Nobel NV., Evonik Industries, Sika AG, and W.R. Grace and Co., among others.

The key takeaways from the report

The report will provide detailed analysis of Waterproofing Chemicals Market with respect to major segments such as product, technology, and application

The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2015 – 2024 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2016 and 2024

Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities will be provided in the report

An exhaustive regional analysis of Waterproofing Chemicals Market has been included in the report

Profile of the key players in the Waterproofing Chemicals Market will be provided, which include key financials, product & services, new developments and business strategies

Scope of Waterproofing Chemicals Market

ProductSegments

Elastomers

Bitumen

EPDM

TPO

PVC

Technology Segments

Coatings & LAMs

Integral Systems

Preformed Membranes

Application Segments

Floors & Basements

Roofing & Walls

Tunnel Liners

Waste & Water Management

Other Applications

Geographical Segments

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Russia

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

