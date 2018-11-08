REMANn supplies re-manufactured ICT products and valuable disposal service provider in korea

REMANn Co. were established in 2008 in order to solve such social issue. Persons who have same minds in making re-manufactured computers that are reliable and as good as new one established the company jointly. ICT equipment should be disposed safely because it has important information of company or individual person.

More than 4 million units of computers are discarded every year in Korea, and volume of electronic waste is increasing steadily. Harmful chemicals or heavy metals are contained in electronic wastes, therefore they should be handled safely. Weight of one unit of desktop computer is less than 10㎏, but its environmental value in recycling one unit is 1762㎏. Before recycling the materials, re-manufacturing is required for maximized reuse.

REMANn Co. were social enterprise that recycles, reuses and remanufactures unused electronic equipment. We produce and sell re-manufactured computer equipped with appropriate function through refurbishing and upgrade of used computer. We protect environment through re-circulation of natural resource and contribute to digital divide.

REMANn supplies re-manufactured ICT products at low price in the era of information and social network in order for anyone to access and utilize the information easily. REMANn are proud of high technology and service capability for re-manufacturing and IT Asset disposal. We have global network in Asia, Africa, China, USA, etc. We are social enterprise that returns more than 2/3 of its profit to employees and society (Korean law). We aim for the community that all employees live well together.

IT ASSET Data Security

Why needs data destruction

PC’s, servers and mobile equipment used in the companies or public institutions may contain lots of sensitive information. Therefore, information recorded in storage medium should be erased safely before discarding information equipment.How to dispose of the data storage medium is divided into seven easing the physical destruction of data.

Microsoft Authorized Refurbisher

Microsoft Authorized Refurbisher program is for large refurbishers headquartered worldwide who meet a minimum average threshold of 1,000PCs shipped per month.

Refurbishers in the program professionaly refurbish desktop and laptop computers and servers with genuine Microsoft software.

Windows plus, Windows Live Services and Microsoft Security Essentials provides a complete refurbished PC solution at a great value.

