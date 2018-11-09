Robotics In Apparel Manufacturing: A Big Revolution In The Industry

The apparel industry has been transforming labour-intensive manufacturing facilities for automated production facilities. This has enabled the textile manufacturers to produce at a lower cost. According to a report by Boston Consulting Group (BCG) in 2015, 1.2 million industrial robots are expected to be deployed by 2025, thus indicating a rise in automation and robotics technology adoption to improve productivity and reduce production costs. For instance, Software Automation Inc. introduced a new approach to sewing automation. The company is using advanced computer vision systems to eliminate fabric distortion issues where a camera is used to track stitching at the needle and coordinates the movement of the fabric using lightweight robots.

THE BUSINESS RESEARCH COMPANY EXPECTS THE APPAREL MANUFACTURING MARKET TO GROW TO $1 TRILLION BY 2021

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the apparel manufacturing market in 2017, accounting for more than one-third of the market share. This is mainly due to high demand from developing countries such as China and India, which also have a large population base.

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultant, Nitin Gianchandani, technological advances in material sciences and nanotechnology is stimulating the demand for smart fabrics. Smart fabrics have digital components such as sensors embedded in the fabric. They have the ability to interact with the individual and their environment, by tracking and communicating data about the individual and environment to other devices through sensors and conductive yarns. They are widely used in fashion, entertainment, medical, transportation, sports and fitness and military. For instance, Ralph Lauren in 2014 launched technology enabled tennis shirts that monitored heart rate, breathing and stress levels among players.

Christian Dior was the largest company in the apparel manufacturing market, with revenues of $30 billion in 2016. Christian Dior’s business strategy is focused on social engagement and content. The company presents its rich heritage and history through ambitious exhibitions around the world. The company also intends to strengthen its presence in the ecommerce market. In 2017, the company sold its Lady Dior bags on WeChat, an instant messaging app, during the festival in China.

Apparel manufacturing establishments are engaged in the manufacturing of hosiery, socks, knitting of fabric, cutting and sewing of apparel and accessories and their sale.

