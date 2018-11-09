Surface Mount Technology Equipment Market Opportunities, Developments and Potential of Market from 2018-2022

Market Highlights:

The global ambient lighting market is expected to grow at USD ~94 Billion by 2023, at ~11% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.The ambient lighting are the latest lighting solutions in the market. It delivers the best quality, brightness, attractive light, precise illumination, greater efficiency, reduced glare and others. The demand of these lighting are huge due to its energy savings, reliable performance, easy installation, low cost maintenance, and others. In June, 2017, Inova Semiconductor has started offering ambient lighting solutions that is light emitting diode (LED) lighting system to the automotive industry which provides high-resolution in-car video application. These lighting solution is widely accepted by premium car manufacturers including BMW, Jaguar Land Rover, Rolls Royce, Volvo, Bentley, and others.

he study reveals that ambient lighting is trending in North America region. The latest ambient lighting is widely used in these region as it can be helpful for the setting mood of the customer. These lighting elements can be used in conjunction with other sensory factors including sounds, haptic feedback and others. The LED ambient lighting has huge demand in the market as it is used in cartoon-style rendering where dark shadows may be undesirable and will increase the overall brightness of the room. For instance, LED ambient lighting is widely used in restaurants which has greater flexibility to change its color easily with little added expense.

In North America region, the ambient lighting demand is growing as imparts aesthetic look, modernization of infrastructure, low power consumption, and others. The prominent companies such as Acuity Brands Lighting Inc. (U.S.), Häfele GmbH & Co KG (Germany), are offering ambient lighting products for infrastructure projects, are driving the growth of the ambient lighting market for hardware. Moreover, the ambient lighting market is growing with the growing trend of digital technology. The latest technologies in smartphones are designed which minimize the number of lights in the screne.

The regional analysis of ambient lighting market is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. North America is one of the leading region across the world in terms of market share in ambient lighting market as it has huge demand in many sectors including residential, commercial, industrial sectors and others. The ambient lighting market in Europe region is expected to witness rapid growth in the forthcoming period. Whereas, Asia-Pacific countries like China, Japan and India is an emerging market for ambient lighting market and expected to be the highest CAGR in the coming years as the companies are taking interest in targeting the ambient lighting in these market to meet the requirement of customers’ need.

The global ambient lighting market is growing rapidly over 11% of CAGR and is expected to reach at USD 94 Billion by the end of forecast period.

Key Players:

The prominent players in the global ambient lighting market are – Philips Lighting Holding B.V. (Netherlands), General Electric Company (U.S.), Enterprise Lighting LTD (U.S.), Unity Technologies SF (U.S.), Cree, Inc. (U.S.), Acuity Brands Lighting Inc. (U.S.), Häfele GmbH & Co KG (Germany), Pasolite (India), LIGMAN Lighting Co., Ltd. (Thailand), Thorn Lighting (U.K) and OSRAM Licht GmBH (Germany), among others.

Regional Analysis:

By region, the ambient lighting market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and, Rest of the World. The North America market is leading globally with the highest amount of revenue being generated from the region. It will exercise its dominance over the global market throughout the assessment period. The major factors responsible for the growth of the market in this region are the increased demand and widening range of applications in both residential and commercial sectors. Europe market will thrive at a rapid pace over the next couple of years owing to increased demand from the residential construction sector, industrial sector, etc.

Asia Pacific market will exhibit tremendous potential for the growth and expansion of the market. It will show a steep rise in the amount of revenue creation during the projection period. The booming automotive and infrastructure industries in emerging economies such as India, China, and, Japan will proliferate the revenue creation in the region. Furthermore, increasing disposable income, rising standards of living, the growing population of upper-middle-class families will propel the expansion of the ambient lighting market. The Rest of the World will account for the least share and demonstrate a steady upward swing during the assessment period.

Market Research Analysis:

On geographic basis, global ambient lighting market is studied in different regions as Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of world. It has been observed that North America region is leading with market share growth in the ambient lighting market. The ambient lighting is gaining huge demand due to low power consumption, low cost and others. In this market, Europe is to be estimated to be the second largest market share for ambient lighting during the forecast period.

Global Ambient lighting Market Segmentation

The global ambient lighting market is bifurcated on the basis of type, components, applications and region. The type is segmented intodown lighting, surface mounted lighting, suspended lighting, track lighting and others. The components is segmented into hardware, software, services and others. The applications is segmented residential, commercial (automotive, hospitals, offices) and others. The region includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world.

