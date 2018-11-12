Computer Vision Market 2018 Global Size, Growth, Profit Analysis Segments and Trends by Forecast to 2023

Report Overview:

This report delivers an unbias market foresight on computer vision technology for the next five years. It also discusses the key developments that took place in the global computer vision market in recent years, as a part of the market’s historical analysis. The users of the report will come across market opportunities and trends that are likely to arise during course of the projected years. The scope of research covers components such as hardware and software.

The market is also analyzed based on Computer Vision Market applications, which comprise face recognition, gesture recognition, and character recognition. Key end-users discussed in report include agriculture, automotive, healthcare, entertainment, consumer electronics, transportation. This will allow report users to identify the segments that are highly lucrative and capitalize on growth opportunities while minimizing risks. All the segments and sub-segments are profiled under four major geographies– North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA) with the respective country-level market sizes.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5496

Major Key Players:

Intel Corporation (U.S.), Keyence Corporation (Japan), National Instruments (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Nvidia Corporation (U.S.), Cognex Corporation (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Autoliv Inc. (U.S.), Sony Corporation (Japan), and Basler AG (Germany).

The report offers insights on the leading market players and evaluates their current market share. Company information with regards to revenue, segmental share, geographical income, SWOT, growth strategies, new product launch, M&A activities, and the latest R&D initiatives.

Research Methodology:

The research methodology employed by MRFR ensures collection of highly accurate data that imparts a vivid picture of the market. The trend involving the reshaping of markets which has gathered momentum recently is also addressed in the reports. Our research expertise also ensure that data is treated as objectively as possible.

By focusing on the trends that are prevailing in dynamic markets and providing data to support effective decision making in these situations, we empower our clients to create robust growth strategies. The report’s insights also allow users to identify and invest in technologies and trends that are shaping the market. The well-established methods for data collection facilitate identification of the current state of the market. Our reports are held to an excellent set of standards that distinguish them from that of other intermediaries. The top-up and bottom-down approaches used include coverage areas and other important revenue pockets that add to the overall report quality.

Analysis Period:

• Base Year- 2016

• Projection Period- From 2017 to 2023

• Currency- USD Million

• Conversion Rate- Considered as per the respective financial years

Regional Analysis:

North America leads the global computer vision market, with the most significant contribution of growth coming from the U.S. The region, which accounts for over a third of the global market is expected to maintain its leading position during the forecast period. The computer vision market in North America is driven by the increasing demand from the gaming industry and the strong presence of global IT leaders.

Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific is poised to be the fastest growing region in the computer vision market and is projected to witness an astounding 35.95% CAGR during the assessment period. The accelerated growth of the regional economy and the emergence of start-ups has encouraged a strong demand for computer vision products. Countries with growing disposable incomes such as China, India, and Japan account for the most significant share of the Asia Pacific market and growth is being driven by factors such as developing AI talent to encourage the implementation of computer vision technology in the domestic market and the surging demand from media & entertainment verticals

Competitive Tracking:

The report contains an extensive analysis of several key players in the global computer vision market. These market leaders often employ market strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, divestitures and venture investments.

Prominent market leaders included are Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Sony Corporation, and IBM Corporation. Other important market players in the report include Keyence Corporation, Nvidia Corporation, Autoliv Inc., Cognex Corporation, National Instruments and Basler AG.

Additional Free Customization:

• Additional 2 Country Data (Value + volume)

• Additional 7 company profiles

• Criss-cross segmentation, 2nd level segmentation

Browse Full Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/computer-vision-market-5496

Intended Audience:

• Semiconductor product designers and fabricators

• Developers of machine vision-related applications

• Providers of machine vision-related components and solutions

• Technology standard organizations, forums, alliances, and associations

• Technology investors

• Universities and research organizations

• Government bodies

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 524/528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com