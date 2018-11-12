Gas Analyzer, Sensor & Detector Market: Growing Application and Awareness In Residential Sectors

Gas analyzer, detectors and sensors devices are mostly used in monitoring and operations of various instruments and processes. Another key application of gas analyzers, detectors and sensors are the protection and alarming of the personnel working in a hostile environment and protecting a process from getting damaged. Gas analyzers, sensors and detectors devices provide high sensitivity, covers enhanced detection range and stability. The gas analyzer, sensors and devices provide detection of fire break and life safety with unremitting monitoring and detection of different gases across various end use industries. The basic difference between detectors and sensors is that the sensor is used to detect a particular gas from a mixture of gases. A detector can raise an alarm in case there is a leakage or malfunctioning in the process.

Thus the use of gas analyzer, sensors and doctors are key in the operation of various industrial processes. Some of the key factors driving the gas analyzer, sensors & detector market include stringent government norms for the environment and safety regulations which are lived by government across various countries globally. Further growth in oil and gas industry in the developing nations is expected to drive the market. The gas analyzer, sensor & detector devices are very expensive and there is less availability of technical support for this device, this is a key factor which is restraining the market growth. Moreover, strict air quality standard in Europe countries is a key opportunity for the growth in demand for gas analyzer, sensors & detectors devices. Further growing application and awareness in residential sectors, commercial and industrial sector is another key opportunity in driving the gas analyzer, sensors and detectors market.

The gas analyzer, sensor and detector market by type could be segmented into in-situ and ex-situ. In-situ gas analyzer, sensor & detector analyzer measurement type is one where the object directly comes in contact with the subject matter. The ex-situ gas analyzer, sensor & detector analyzer is one where the device needs to be physically taken to a location where the detection is required. Ex-situ gas analyzer, sensor & detector analyzer are most commonly used in mines for the monitoring and detection of toxic gases for the safety of the mine workers.

The gas analyzer, sensor and detector market by technology could be segmented into electrochemical, metal oxide semiconductors (MOS), infrared, zirconia, catalytic, laser, photo lionization detection (PID), paramagnetic and others.