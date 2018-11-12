Simulation And 3D Technology In The Production Of Rubber Products

Computer simulation and 3D printing technology is expected to have a significant impact on the rubber product manufacturing industry. Increasing number of companies are adopting 3D technology to design and develop rubber or rubber products. Software aided system offers 3D presentations on production line processes, including potential fault lines and also provides control on the manufacturing process.

THE BUSINESS RESEARCH COMPANY EXPECTS THE RUBBER PRODUCTS MANUFACTURING MARKET TO GROW TO NEARLY $507 BIILLION BY 2021

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the rubber products manufacturing market in 2017, accounting for nearly half of the market share. This was mainly due to high demand for rubber products from manufacturing industries, especially from the industrial machinery and motor vehicle industries.

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultant, Nitin Gianchandani, global demand for thermoplastic elastomers (TPEs) as a source for raw material to the rubber products is increasing. Thermoplastic Elastomer (TPEs) consist both elastomer and thermoplastic properties which can provide flexibility as well as toughness and are also tear resistant. These elastomers have the longer life and better physical range than thermoset rubber which includes rubber latex and silicone. TPEs can stretch to moderate elongations and return to its original shape. They can also be recycled or reprocessed at a temperature above melting point. Demand of TPEs are increasing rapidly as automobile companies are looking for ways to reduce motor vehicle weight.

Bridgestone Corporation was the largest player in the rubber products manufacturing market in 2017, with revenues of $31 billion in 2016. Bridgestone’s growth strategy focuses on enhancing its manufacturing facilities and R&D structure.

The rubber products industry comprises establishments that manufacture tires and retreading, rubber hoses and belting, rubber sealants and all other rubber products which have domestic and industrial applications.

