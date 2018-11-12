Waste Recovery & Recycling Market 2018 – 2025 : Growth, Industry Share And Forecast Report 2018

This report focuses on the global Waste Recovery & Recycling status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Waste Recovery & Recycling development in United States, Europe and China.
Recycling is the process of converting waste materials into new materials and objects. It is an alternative to “conventional” waste disposal that can save material and help lower greenhouse gas emissions. Recycling can prevent the waste of potentially useful materials and reduce the consumption of fresh raw materials, thereby reducing: energy usage, air pollution (from incineration), and water pollution (from landfilling).
In 2017, the global Waste Recovery & Recycling market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
- Covanta
- Suez
- Wheelabrator
- Veolia
- China Everbright
- A2A
- EEW Efw
- CA Tokyo 23
- Attero
- TIRU
- MVV Energie
- NEAS
- Viridor
- AEB Amsterdam
- AVR
- Tianjin Teda
- City of Kobe
- Shenzhen Energy
- Grandblue
- Osaka City Hall
- MCC
- American Ecology Corporation
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
- Metal
- Plastic
- Other
Market segment by Application, split into
- Enterprise
- Government & NGO
- Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
- United States
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Central & South America
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Waste Recovery & Recycling are as follows:
- History Year: 2013-2017
- Base Year: 2017
- Estimated Year: 2018
- Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.